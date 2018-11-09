Connecticut Audubon Society names new Southwest regional manager

The Connecticut Audubon Society has recruited Shari Greenblatt as Southwest regional director. In her new role, she will be responsible for managing the nonprofit’s centers in Fairfield and Milford and the historic Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary in Fairfield.

Greenblatt comes to the Connecticut Audubon Society from the Natural Resources Defense Council, where she was director of special events. She also ran her own consulting agency specializing in event planning for nonprofits. She also served as president of the board for the environmental group Earthshare N.Y.

Greenblatt stated that she was introduced to the Connecticut Audubon Society last year when her family relocated from Brooklyn to Fairfield and her children were enrolled at the summer camp program run by the Fairfield center. “My son and daughter were enthralled with their camp experiences and couldn’t wait to go back as a family and continue exploring the sanctuary trails in Fairfield and Milford,” she said.