Norwalk office of North American Power & Gas closing

The Norwalk office of North American Power & Gas is closing, with 36 employees being laid off starting in January.

North American Power was acquired by Houston-based Calpine Corp. in 2017 for $111 million; that firm was itself acquired in March for a reported $5.6 billion by an affiliate of Energy Capital Partners and a consortium of other investors, including Access Industries Inc. and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

The North American Power layoffs are scheduled to begin Jan. 1 and conclude on Nov. 1. The firm provides electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers in 12 deregulated states, including Connecticut and New York.