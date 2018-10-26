Regeneron named top biopharma employer by Science magazine

Once again, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has been recognized as a top place to work.

The Westchester pharmaceutical company was named as the world’s top biotech and pharma industry employer by Science magazine in a poll published Oct. 25.

This is the sixth year out of the past seven that Regeneron has been ranked first by the magazine, with second-place rankings in 2015 and 2011. In a company announcement heralding the designation, Regeneron officials said their company is the magazine’s most highly ranked over the past decade.

A joint statement from Regeneron President and CEO Leonard S. Schleifer and President and Chief Science Office George D. Yancopoulos said they “believe our commitment to science and to doing the right thing for our employees, our patients and our communities is a large part of why we retain this top ranking.”

The ranking is based on Science magazine’s annual Careers Top Employers Survey. This year, the magazine received more than 8,000 responses from employees in the industry focused in North America, Europe and Asia.

Yancopoulos told Science that Regeneron is “the only major biopharma company started by and still run by scientists after 30 years and we continue to build on our innovation, particularly in genetics.”

Earlier this year, Regeneron made Forbes’ top 100 list of midsize employers and Fortune’s 100 Best Places Places to Work.