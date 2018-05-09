Mastercard, Regeneron top Westchester companies on Forbes ‘best’ lists

Mastercard is Westchester County’s best large employer, and Tarrytown pharmaceutical concern Regeneron is its best midsized employer, according to Forbes magazine’s latest tally.

Joining Purchase-based Mastercard, which finished 20th on the list of large companies – defined as those with more than 5,000 employees – were USI Insurance in Valhalla at 263, IBM in Armonk at 352, and PepsiCo in Purchase at 412.

Topping the list was the Michelin Group in Greenville, South Carolina.

Regeneron finished 94th on the list of midsized companies, defined as those with 1,000-5,000 employees. Other Westchester companies cited were the New York Power Authority, based in White Plains, at 266, and ITT in White Plains at 488.

Finishing atop that list was New York City publisher Penguin Random House.