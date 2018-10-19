In order to draw customers’ attention to various health insurance options, Access Health CT is sending out renewal notices between Oct. 24 and 27 in yellow envelopes. The agency said that the numerous plan changes made this year will make it even more important for people to read the notice, and shop and compare plans starting on Nov. 1.

“We want people to know that they have options, and some plans may be a better fit for different needs and budgets,” said AHCT CEO James Michel. “This year, more than ever, it pays to shop and compare – you may find cost savings or lower monthly payments with a different plan.”

The executive added that consumers should keep in mind how much they use medical services and prescriptions, and the doctors they want included in their plan network. “It’s not just about the monthly payment or premium.” Michel said. “The out-of-pocket costs are part of the total picture.”

People who receive a notice saying they are eligible to be automatically enrolled for 2019 still have choices and can pick a different plan, said Access Health CT Director of Marketing Andrea Ravitz.

“Customers could pay more in 2019 for a couple of reasons,” she said. “In 2018, they may have chosen a plan that was the lowest one in a metal tier – bronze, silver or gold. In 2019, this plan may no longer be the lowest cost plan in this tier, and as a result, the monthly payment could be higher. Or, if they had changes in their family, where they live, their age or income.”

Residents could also get a notice saying they are not eligible to be automatically enrolled, in which case they need to take action and pick a plan during open enrollment, between Nov. 1 and Dec. 15, in order to have coverage for 2019.