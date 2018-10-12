Beacon Hill 2 condominiums open in Greenwich

Houlihan Lawrence held a launch party and ribbon cutting on Oct. 4 for the opening of the new Beacon Hill 2 luxury condominiums in Greenwich.

Beacon Hill 2 is downtown Greenwich’s first new construction condominium project, featuring nine single-floor residences with private terraces and garden patios and Long Island Sound views. Amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, climate-controlled storage and a rooftop deck with outdoor kitchen and entertaining spaces.

Houlihan Lawrence, which is the property’s exclusive marketing and sales agent, said the project at 70 Sound View Drive is 98 percent completed and waiting for certificates of occupancy for the first four residences to close. Six condos are under contract with three remaining.

The new two- and three-bedroom homes in the second phase are priced from $2,449,000. Phase 1, consisting of eight Nantucket-style townhomes, sold out in the first quarter of 2013.

Guests at the launch party included Greenwich First Selectman Peter Tesei, principal of Belpointe Capital and Beacon Hill developer Brandon Lacoff, Beacon Hill 2 architect Rich Granoff, Houlihan Lawrence President Chris Meyers, and David Haffenreffer, Managing Broker of Houlihan Lawrence’s Greenwich office.