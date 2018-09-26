Forbes names Greenwich exec No. 1 financial adviser in U.S. for third straight year

Forbes names Greenwich exec No. 1 financial adviser in U.S. for third...

Five Fairfield County financial advisers have made Forbes’ latest “Top Wealth Advisors” annual ranking, including Greenwich’s Jeff Erdmann, who for the third consecutive year topped the nationwide list.

Erdmann – managing director of the Erdmann Group, part of Merrill Lynch’s Private Banking & Investment Group – oversees $7.1 billion in assets. Erdmann also topped the Forbes list in 2016 and 2017.

The Forbes 250 ranking is based on such criteria as assets under management, industry experience, quality of the advisers’ practice and in-person interviews.

Another member of the Merrill Lynch Private Banking & Investment Group, Brian Hetherington of New Canaan, placed 77th, the second consecutive year he has made the list. Ron Weiner of HighTower Advisors in Westport was ranked 102nd, followed by Harold Trischman at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Greenwich at 187th and Tom Vacheron of Merrill Lynch in Fairfield at 193rd.

All told, the 250 advisers on the Forbes list manage more than $733 billion in client assets.