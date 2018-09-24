CT grants $12.4M for pedestrian and bicycle access construction projects

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has announced that the state is allocating $12.4 million to 40 towns and cities to support infrastructure projects designed to improve accessibility for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The funds are part of the Community Connectivity Grant Program administered by the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The governor stated the projects will improve both the quality of life and the business communities within the localities receiving the funds.

“Modernizing and updating our transportation infrastructure – including making accessible neighborhoods for pedestrians and bicyclists – is critical if we want to have thriving towns where families want to live, businesses can flourish and communities succeed,” Malloy said. “These grants are targeted toward strengthening our towns and cities and fostering growth in our local economies.”

Within Fairfield County, the localities receiving funds are Danbury, which will get $400,000 for sidewalks, street lighting and sharrows on Saw Mill Road to Mill Plain Road to Farrington Woods Park; Fairfield, which is getting $360,000 for pedestrian and safety improvements within the Southport section of the town; Ridgefield, which is scheduled to receive $370,000 for sidewalk construction on New Street and Pound Street; Stamford, which will be provided with $400,000 for intersection improvement, lane reduction and sidewalks on Stillwater Avenue; Trumbull, which was granted $400,000 to improve the sidewalks and crosswalk on Main Street/Route 111; and Weston, which will receive $397,860 for sidewalks and stone paths along CT–53/CT–57/Weston Road, School Road and Norfield Road.