Construction firm faces nearly $150K penalty for safety failures in Bridgeport

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited a South Carolina construction company for exposing employees to hazards at a construction worksite in Bridgeport.

Columbia, South Carolina-based LLE Construction LLC faces $146,554 in proposed penalties.

OSHA inspectors observed employees installing shingles and a skylight without fall protection at the Bridgeport site, which was not specified.

LLE was cited for failing to provide fall protection, train employees to recognize fall hazards and properly anchor fall protection equipment; using a damaged ladder and exposing employees to falls from ladders; failing to provide eye protection; and failing to conduct regular inspections of the worksite, materials and equipment.

OSHA previously cited the company for fall and eye protection hazards in 2010, 2012 and 2013.

LLE has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.