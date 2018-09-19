Protecting those who have protected our country

Vincent Santilli, CEO and executive director of Homes for the Brave, believes it’s important to create a safe space for those who have served their country as they negotiate the sometimes-difficult reentry into civilian life.

The Bridgeport nonprofit organization is investing in upgraded security systems for the Bridgeport housing facilities it operates to help veterans make the transition from homelessness so they can lead productive, meaningful lives.

The organization recently received a $2,500 grant from United Illuminating (UI) and Southern Connecticut Gas (SCG) to improve security at its 15-bed transitional housing facility for women in Bridgeport. The grant will allow the organization to install security cameras to help prevent theft and provide clients with a greater sense of wellbeing. Homes for the Brave has a similar project under way at its men’s house, which is also in Bridgeport.

“This enables us to better protect those who have protected our country,” said Santilli. “We are just delighted and so appreciative of the support from UI and SCG.”

Eileen Lopez-Cordone, community development specialist for UI and SCG, said the companies support organizations like Homes for the Brave that contribute to the goal of creating healthy, vibrant communities.

“Homes for the Brave provides an important service to some of the most vulnerable — and deserving — members of our community. We’re proud to support them,” Lopez-Cordone said.