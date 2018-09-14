Clearing the way for Wegmans in Harrison

Workers with AMEC LLC, a site development company in Norwalk, Connecticut, were preparing the land on Sept. 11 in Harrison where a 125,000-square-foot Wegmans Food Market will be built. Plans also include an 8,000-square-foot satellite building for an additional retail use.

Rochester-based Wegmans bought the 20-acre site for $26.5 million in January from Normandy Real Estate Partners LLC. The land at the end of Corporate Park Drive was where the 106, 108 and 110 office buildings stood.

Wegmans has 98 stores across six states. The closest one to Harrison is in Montvale, New Jersey.