Stamford Land Conservation Trust acquires its 55th nature preserve

The Stamford Land Conservation Trust (SLCT) has acquired its 55th nature preserve, a two-acre site on Wallenberg Drive in North Stamford.

According to the SLCT, the new preserve provides valuable wooded habitat for wildlife, including a seasonal vernal pool, while seasonal wetlands provide valuable and irreplaceable habitat for a wide variety of amphibians in a relatively predator-free setting. The group also noted that the Wallenberg Drive site is nearly contiguous to the SLCT’s existing Birch Meadow Preserve and provides a growing ecosystem critical for many species.

“Placing the acreage under SLCT stewardship ensures the people and wildlife of Stamford will enjoy the benefits of this storied property in perpetuity,” said SLCT President Harry Day.