Greenwich Hospital debuts neurosurgery robotic navigation for spine surgery

Greenwich Hospital has announced the acquisition of the Globus ExcelsiusGPS robotic navigation system for minimally invasive spine surgery, adding that it is the only medical center in Fairfield and Westchester counties to offer this new technology.

According to the hospital, the technology is the first to combine surgical navigation and robotic guidance for spinal surgery, and it can be used by surgeons to place screws with greater accuracy during spine surgery. Globus Medical Inc. received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to sell the system in the U.S. last year, and Scott Simon with Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists became the first neurosurgeon to use the robotic navigation system at Greenwich Hospital in an operation performed on Aug. 16.

“The ExcelsiusGPS robot and navigation platform makes spinal surgery safer and more effective by allowing for precise implant placement regardless of the challenges presented by patient’s anatomy or history of previous surgery,” said Simon.