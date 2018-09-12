Women’s Food, Beverage and Hospitality Event Information

Whether you’re from Westchester or Fairfield County, come learn from entrepreneurs who have transformed their careers in the food, beverage and hospitality industries.
To start the event, there will be a roundtable discussion during which you will hear from women who have transformed their careers. They will give advice on how to invigorate your business, grow your business and gain access to capital. After, there will be a marketplace speaker meet & greet and two break-out sessions. At the meet & greet, you will sample products and receive advice from the experts making their careers happen. The two break-out sessions, “Recipe of Success” and “Serving Up Savings: Tax Tips For Restaurant and Food Business Owners,” will give you insight about being a business owner from a successful food and beverage consultant.
September 27
11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where:
VIP Country Club
600 Davenport Ave., New Rochelle
Buffet lunch included
Event Schedule:
11:30 a.m. – Business marketplace and buffet lunch.
12:00 p.m. – Panel discussion and keynote speaker.
1:15 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Break-out Sessions and Marketplace Speaker Meet & Greet.