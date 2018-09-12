Women’s Food, Beverage and Hospitality Event Information

Whether you’re from Westchester or Fairfield County, come learn from entrepreneurs who have transformed their careers in the food, beverage and hospitality industries.

To start the event, there will be a roundtable discussion during which you will hear from women who have transformed their careers. They will give advice on how to invigorate your business, grow your business and gain access to capital. After, there will be a marketplace speaker meet & greet and two break-out sessions. At the meet & greet, you will sample products and receive advice from the experts making their careers happen. The two break-out sessions, “Recipe of Success” and “Serving Up Savings: Tax Tips For Restaurant and Food Business Owners,” will give you insight about being a business owner from a successful food and beverage consultant.

The panelists in the roundtable discussion include: Silvia Baldini – A financial expert to a Chef and Food Network’s “Chopped” Champion. Loren Brill – Founder & CEO of Sweet Loren’s. She overcame cancer and successfully launched her business. Her products are now carried in over 7,000 stores. Simone Klabin – From being a successful attorney to author of Food & Drink Infographics, she found her passion and released her book in August 2018. Claire Marin – A successful publisher of major publications, she gets the Buzz with bee keeping and honey products and is 1 of 5 women in the U.S. who distills whiskey! Jackie Roche – She is transforming the industry by creating the architecture and design for a successful food truck.