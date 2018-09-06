Junior Achievement chapters merge into new entity

Junior Achievement of Western Connecticut and Junior Achievement of Southwest Connecticut have announced plans to consolidate operations into a new Bridgeport-based entity called Junior Achievement of Greater Fairfield County (JAGFC).

According to the organization, the new entity will provide Junior Achievement’s programs to students across Fairfield County and the Valley Region. Berandine Venditto, formerly president of Junior Achievement of Southwest Connecticut, will serve as president of JAGFC.

“Merging these two offices will allow us to be more efficient and increase our impact in the local communities,” said Venditto.