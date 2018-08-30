Northeast Radiology joins national network of outsourced services

Northeast Radiology, whose five locations include two in Danbury, Connecticut, and one in Mount Kisco, New York, is joining Alliance HealthCare Services’ network of outsourced services for radiology, oncology and interventional medical practices.

“By partnering with a health care services provider with longevity, significant market share and a track record for excellence, we are confident that the Northeast Radiology team is joining a company that will enhance our ability to focus on our superior clinical services while aligning with our culture of compassionate care,” said Mark Glicklich, Northeast Radiology co-founder and radiologist.

Howard Lee, president and radiologist, added, “Partnering with Alliance Radiology helps our team access best-practice sharing through the Alliance national network of providers and hospitals, while continuing to provide the same compassionate care and fair pricing for the local community we’ve always served.”

In addition to Danbury and Mount Kisco, Northeast Radiology has offices in Milford, Connecticut, and in Brewster, New York. It employs nine radiologists and over 100 team members.

Alliance, based in Irvine, California, operates national and regional services that include nearly 100 fixed-site locations and more than 600 diagnostic radiology imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET/CT, nuclear medicine, ultrasound and mammography.