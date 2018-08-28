Stamford luxury high-rise Vela on the Park officially opens

Vela on the Park is Stamford’s latest luxury residential property to officially open.

The building at 1011 Washington Blvd. — featuring 209 luxury apartments and a 19th-floor roof deck with private dining space, among other amenities — was the site of a Monday ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy, Stamford Mayor David Martin, and executives from residential real estate investment and property management company Berkshire Group, as well as from real estate development firm Trinity Financial.

“Stamford’s — and, by extension, Connecticut’s — momentum is undeniable,” Malloy said. “This new development proves that Stamford continues to be not only an attractive place for people to work, but also a place to call home.”

As previously reported, Vela on the Park cost about $80 million. Construction began in January 2016.