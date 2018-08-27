Norwalk’s SpikedSeltzer to host bicycle giveaway for Brooklyn subway riders

Norwalk-based SpikedSeltzer is offering Brooklyn, New York, residents who might be stranded by this week’s temporary shutdown of the L subway line a somewhat unique promotional gift: free bicycles.

From Aug. 28 to 30, beginning at 5:30 p.m., the company will be distributing bicycles to the first 20 adults to show identification of Brooklyn residency at a special stand in front of the brand’s recently revealed “Pour Some Out For The L” billboard at Wythe Avenue and North 10th Street in the Williamsburg section of the borough.

“There’s no question that the impending shutdown has stirred anxiety in the borough,” said Chelsea Phillips, vice president of Beyond Beer Brands at Anheuser-Busch, SpikedSeltzer’s parent company. “As the tristate area’s hard seltzer brand, we want to help ease locals’ L Train woes by giving them the initial tools they’ll need to stay or go.”

The bicycle giveaway is an extension of SpikedSeltzer‘s inaugural national brand marketing campaign, which encourages consumers to “Follow Your Siren” by seeking new experiences and adventures.