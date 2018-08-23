Westchester Institute for Human Development launches mobile dental clinic

The Westchester Institute for Human Development unveiled a new mobile dental clinic Aug. 22, replacing an obsolete and aging van that WIHD had been using to provide dental services to the region.

The new van will provide dental services to children and adults with disabilities throughout the region.

The nearly 39-foot Winnebago is outfitted with the equipment of a modern dental office, including two dental chairs, handheld X-ray equipment and a sterilizing lab. The van also features a special wheelchair lift and door, and its teal exterior is branded with WIHD’s logo.

“We are delighted to unveil this beautiful new Mobile Dental Clinic, which will allow us to better serve individuals with severe disabilities who have significant barriers to proper and regular access to dental care,” said Dr. Susan Fox, president and CEO of WIHD.

The vehicle and equipment are funded through a $376,826 grant from the New York Department of Health’s Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program. WIHD received its portable handheld X-ray unit through a donation from the New York State Dental Foundation.

The mobile clinic regularly visits agencies in the Hudson Valley region and provides appointments on-site, which WIHD said helps cut costs for patient transportation, as well as costs associated with avoidable poor health outcomes. WIHD also has a dental center on its Valhalla campus that offers a range of specialized dental services for people with disabilities.