New Starbucks in Newtown will offer something rare: drive-through service

Starbucks will be the anchor tenant in an under-construction building in Newtown provisionally named for its address, 75 Church Hill Road. But the bigger news may be its drive-through window.

Starbucks will be the first nonbank and nondrugstore to be allowed to offer drive-through service since the town’s original zoning regulations went into effect in 1958. Those regulations are believed to have played a part in Panera closing its Newtown store in 2016 and to have prevented fast-food purveyors like McDonald’s and Wendy’s from opening there.

The one food-related exception to the regulations until now has been Botsford Drive-In at 282 South Main St., whose drive-through window existed before the ordinance went into effect.

It was not immediately clear how much of 75 Church Hill’s 12,170 square feet Starbucks will occupy. Individual spaces from 1,200 to 5,000 square feet are expected to be offered to up to four additional tenants.

The 3.1-acre site sits near Exit 10 of I-84, where a relatively new Citgo gas station resides nearby at 67 Church Hill. The long-established Blue Colony Diner and a Mobil station are located across the street.