Westchester County and nurses union reach six-year deal

Westchester County reached a deal with the New York State Nurses Association for a six-year contract, according to Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

The contract runs from Jan. 1, 2016, through Dec. 31, 2021, and includes no retroactive wage increases for 2016 and 2017. The contract includes salary increases of 2.5 percent in 2018, 2019 and 2021 and 3 percent in 2020.

The county said that other main tenets of the deal are “nearly a continuation of the existing contract” between the Nurses Association and the county.

“Westchester residents rely on nurses when they need them most,” Latimer said in a statement. “I am proud that we reached this deal, which will allow these hardworking folks to do the important job they are tasked with while also keeping in mind the cost to the taxpayer.”

The Nurses Association represents 43 nurses in Westchester who will be covered under this new deal.

“This contract affects dozens of nurses who work in public health, social services, our community college and inside the county jail in Valhalla, and gives them a fair wage and stability for years to come,” said Westchester County Public Health Nurse and New York State Nurses Association member Rosemarie Camia.

The agreement will be sent to the Board of Legislators for review and subsequent approval.