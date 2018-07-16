Metro Vein, Motion PT to open at Boyce Thompson in Yonkers

Two new health care tenants have signed leases at the Boyce Thompson Center in Yonkers.

The center’s developer, Simone Development Cos., announced that Metro Vein Centers leased 2,781 square feet at the center at 1086 N. Broadway. Metro Vein Centers uses minimally invasive technology to treat varicose veins, spider veins and other venous conditions. The company also has locations in other Simone properties in the Bronx and Hackensack, New Jersey.

Additionally, Motion PT Group signed a lease for 1,900 square feet at Boyce Thompson. The company is a network of clinics offering physical, occupational and speech therapy.

The two new tenants will join ENT & Allergy Associates, which announced earlier this year that it would move its Yonkers offices to Boyce Thompson.

“Not only does each medical office provide excellence in health care for the residents of the area, but they will also bring new skilled employment opportunities to the vibrant City of Yonkers,” said James MacDonald, vice president of leasing at Simone.

Other health care tenants at Boyce Thompson include St. John’s Riverside Hospital, which occupies a 15,000-square-foot building for outpatient care and physician offices; Westmed Medical Group, which leases a 20,000-square-foot addition at the south end of the main building; ColumbiaDoctors; Riverside Dental Health; and Westchester Gastroenterology. Retail tenants include Starbucks Coffee, ISO Japanese Restaurant, Fortina Restaurant, Tompkins Mahopac Bank and Ultimate Spectacle.

With the new signings, the Boyce Thompson Center is more than 90 percent leased.

