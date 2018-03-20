ENT and Allergy moving Yonkers offices to Boyce Thompson

ENT and Allergy Associates signed a letter of intent to move its offices in Yonkers to the Boyce Thompson Center building at 1086 N. Broadway.

“At ENTA, our mission has always been to offer all our patients everything they need, from the highest quality medical care to maximum ease and convenience in accessing it,” said CEO Robert Glazer. “This beautiful and expanded space in Yonkers, both historic and ultra modern, was precisely what we were looking for as we see continued growth in the Yonkers (and) river town populations.”

The new 8,000-square-foot office is expected to be open by Sept. 1. Until that time, doctors will continue to see patients at the ENTA location at 984 N. Broadway.

“We wanted to ensure that our expanded presence in Yonkers not only offered our deserving patients all the clinical assets they needed, but was also conveniently located nearby our current office,” said Dr. Robert Green, president of ENTA. “In selecting the Boyce Thompson building, we believe we have achieved the best of all worlds.”

The new offices will consist of 10 ear, nose and throat exam rooms; two allergy exam rooms; an allergy testing room and an injection room; two audio booths; a hearing aid dispensing room and a reception area.

“Being able to continue to serve the patients of Yonkers, while providing them with added space and convenience, was our top priority,” said ENTA Yonkers partner Dr. Jeffrey N. Cousin.

ENTA has more than 195 physicians practicing in 40 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, New York City and New Jersey. The practice sees over 75,000 patients per month.

At Boyce Thompson, the organization will join other tenants including Fortina, The Taco Project, Starbucks, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Ultimate Spectacle, St. John’s Riverside Hospital and Westmed Medical Group.