HomeServe North America acquires Gregg Mechanical

HomeServe North America, a Norwalk-headquartered provider of residential HVAC installations and repairs, has acquired Gregg Mechanical, a provider of HVAC-related services in Brooklyn, Staten Island and parts of New Jersey.

Gregg Mechanical was founded in 1987 and is based in Staten Island. Gregg Gaal, the company’s owner, will become a general manager at HomeServe, which has been serving the New York City metro region since 2010. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“There’s nothing more exciting than seeing our company continue on its growth trajectory by building out our HVAC business segment,” said HomeServe North America CEO John Kitzie. “For more than 30 years, Gregg’s customers have entrusted their homes to the company’s skilled technicians. Their shared commitment to HomeServe’s high-quality customer service makes them a natural fit for our company and undoubtedly will continue as Gaal and his team become part of HomeServe.”