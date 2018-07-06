Flowers bloom in White Plains

It was a relatively cool day when White Plains Mayor Tom Roach joined a group from Berlin Productions to plant flowers at Renaissance Park adjacent to the intersection of Main Street and Mamaroneck Avenue. The firm’s offices on Main Street overlook the park.

The company, a marketing and promotion agency, decided to make the beautification effort in commemoration of having received Westchester Green Business certification from the Business Council of Westchester’s Green Business Partnership.

Rick Berlin, the company’s president and CEO, said, “Volunteering to beautify the downtown area is one way of giving back.”

Mayor Roach chimed in, “They’ve helped make an already beautiful location even more enjoyable for the people of White Plains.”