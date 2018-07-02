Black and white photography in Scarsdale

We’ve been in the age of full-color digital photography so long that there are people who scratch their heads at the mention of film, negatives, print paper and even black and white images. For those, and anyone with an appreciation of black and white photography as art, Madelyn Jordon Fine Art at 37 Popham Road in Scarsdale is presenting an exhibition of 30 photographs by Vivian Maier through Aug. 11.

It is the first exhibition of Maier’s photography in Westchester. Her black and white photographs, mostly from the ’50s and ’60s, provide glimpses of the architecture, street life, children, women, elderly and indigent in Chicago and New York City. The New York Times has recognized her as “one of America’s more insightful street photographers.”

The gallery also will present a free screening of the 2015 Oscar-nominated documentary “Finding Vivian Maier” on July 12 at 7 p.m.