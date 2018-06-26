DEC announces $1.1 million available for Hudson River projects

More than $1.1 million in state grant funding is available to projects that help improve recreational and educational access to the Hudson River. A majority of those funds will target proposals in two Westchester County waterfront villages.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced June 25 the opening of the latest round of competitive grants for the Hudson River Estuary program, a state effort to improve and protect river access in the Hudson Valley.

About $950,000 is available for projects to provide new or improved accessibility for boating, fishing, swimming and other recreation along the shoreline of the Hudson River. An additional $165,000 is available to support projects that enhance education about the estuary along the tidal waters of the Hudson, as well as those that make opportunities to learn about the Hudson River more accessible to people.

This funding is being made available by the State Environmental Protection Fund and the Natural Resources Damages Fund.

The state’s announcement said up to $750,000 will specifically target projects in the villages of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. Grant funding is available for projects that improve river access in the two villages, with grants starting at $10,500 and reaching up to $375,000. The projects may include planning, but must also include a “shovel-ready component,” according to the state announcement.

The deadline for applications is Aug. 22. Further information on the grants program is available at the DEC’s website.