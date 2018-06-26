Shelton-based Schick one of few to receive tariff waiver

Schick Manufacturing Inc. of Shelton is one of a small handful of companies to receive a waiver from the Trump administration’s new tariff policy on imported steel and aluminum.

The U.S. Department of Commerce has granted exclusions from the 25 percent steel tariffs to seven companies that requested exemptions for 42 products sourced from Japan, Sweden, Belgium, Germany and China. The other companies are Nachi America Inc. of Greenwood, Indiana; Hankev International of Buena Park, California; Zapp Precision Wire of Summerville, South Carolina; U.S. Leakless Inc. of Athens, Alabama; Woodings Industrial Corp. of Mars, Pennsylvania; and PolyVision Corp. of Atlanta.

Eleven other companies’ requests, involving 56 products, were denied. The Commerce Department is reviewing some 20,000 applications for individual products.

The Trump administration levied the 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum in March but said it would grant waivers to companies making products not otherwise readily available in the U.S.

The Schick brand is owned by Edgewell Personal Care, based in Chesterfield, Missouri. Schick also maintains a facility in Milford.