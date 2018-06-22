NY releases plan to boost energy storage capacity

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority released an “Energy Storage Roadmap” Thursday, detailing efforts to reach a nation-leading 1,500 megawatts of energy storage capacity by 2025.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the plan would jump-start New York’s clean energy efforts and help the state combat climate change.

“This roadmap is the next step to not only grow our clean energy economy and create jobs, but to improve the resiliency of the grid to keep our power running in the face of extreme weather and other emergency situations,” he said in a press release announcing the report.

The Roadmap, developed by the state Department of Public Service and NYSERDA, provides recommendations for expanding energy storage and addressing the demands of the grid. The state estimates that reaching its 2025 storage goal could provide $2 billion in consumer benefits, including electric distribution system savings and from reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

The report notes that the White Plains-based New York Power Authority is already working on several energy storage projects to demonstrate the value of the technology, including a solar energy and battery storage system at SUNY New Paltz campus that launched this spring. Planning is underway for a similar system at the SUNY Delhi campus.

The roadmap’s recommendations include providing $350 million to initiatives that fast-track adoption of storage systems and changing regulations to encourage more energy storage systems.

Cuomo announced in his 2018 State of the State that the NY Green Bank, a state-sponsored energy investment fund, will invest at least $200 million in storage-related energy project.

View the full report here.