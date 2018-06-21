CBIA economist Pete Gioia retiring

Connecticut Business and Industry Association economist Pete Gioia is retiring from the state’s largest business organization, effective July 1.

Gioia will start his own consulting business, Pete Gioia Economics LLC, and will serve as an economic adviser to CBIA.

“For nearly 30 years, Pete has been a great asset to our organization,” said CBIA President and CEO Joe Brennan. “His expertise has guided us through important public policy conversations and played a significant role in how we shaped our legislative priorities.”

Gioia has been with CBIA since 1989. During that time, he managed CBIA’s research department, producing over 30 published reports that provided in-depth economic and policy analysis to CBIA, member companies, elected officials and more.

He was also responsible for tracking Connecticut’s economy through surveys on such topics as manufacturing, training needs, information technology, credit availability, small business, business expansion, international trade and education.

During his tenure with CBIA, he delivered over 200 pieces of testimony to the Connecticut General Assembly and led over 130 major conferences. Gioia also served as economic advisor to former Connecticut Gov. M. Jodi Rell.

Prior to joining CBIA, Gioia was a senior consultant with KPMG. He also was a researcher for The Futures Group and the Criminal Justice Education Center and a budget analyst for the Connecticut General Assembly’s Office of Fiscal Analysis. In addition to being a past president and member of the Hartford Area Business Economists, Gioia serves on the state’s Municipal Accountability Review Board.

He has also written several articles for the Business Journal.

In a statement, Gioia said, “From our events, research projects and speaking engagements — I’ve had the opportunity to tour the state and meet so many CBIA members, and it’s been an honor to work with all of you.”