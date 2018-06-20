Stamford’s Harbor Landing Apartments officially opens

Building and Land Technology has officially opened Harbor Landing Apartments, its newly constructed 218-unit building at 28 Southfield Ave. in Stamford. The apartments are surrounded by a six-mile waterfront boardwalk, two restaurants, a marina, and full-service boatyard.

Options range from studio to two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments, with monthly rents between $1,800 to $4,725.

Harbor Landings’ amenities include a waterfront sundeck with pool and grills, free 1G common area Wi-Fi, resident lounge and 24/7 fitness center. In addition, a 24/7 Package Concierge “locker system” is available for residents to retrieve packages.

The Harbor Landing development overall is a mixed-use village with offices, which BLT Chief Operating Officer Ted Ferrarone noted was formerly known as Stamford Landing and is currently available for lease.

Ferrarone further said that in developing Harbor Landing, BLT created and improved connections between waterfront properties and made “a significant investment” in traffic improvements to the entire waterside neighborhood.

Harbor Landing also offers a water taxi to Harbor Point and a shuttle service that transports residents and employees to and from the Stamford Transportation Center in just under five minutes, providing immediate access to Metro-North, Amtrak and various retail and dining options in Stamford’s Central Business District.