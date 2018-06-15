Council of Industry picks manufacturing champs

The Council of Industry, a manufacturing association in the Hudson Valley, recognized 2018 Manufacturing Champion Award recipients at a breakfast. The awards go to individuals and organizations that have worked to strengthen and build the manufacturing sector in the Hudson Valley. The event at the Powelton Club in Newburgh drew 180 people.

The Private sector Award went to Deirdre Ryder, president and owner of VITS International, a supplier of variable repeat sheeting and finishing systems for the printing, packaging, digital and converting industries.

The Public sector Award was given to Tom Sipos, host of the radio program Hudson Valley Focus Live on station WKIP, for highlighting the role manufacturing plays in the region’s economy.

The Educator Award recipient was Kenneth Marshall, a teacher at the Pine Bush High School for his work on engineering education programs. The School of Science and Engineering at SUNY New Paltz received the supporting organization award. Recently, it added started offering a mechanical engineering degree.