Stamford orders internal audit in wake of alleged employee theft of $60K

The City of Stamford is instituting an internal review of all city purchasing and procurement practices in the wake of the arrest of its marina supervisor for allegedly misappropriating over $60,000.

Sean Elumba, who supervised the city-owned Czescik and Cove Island marinas, was arrested earlier this month and charged with spending $60,662 between 2015 and 2018 on clothing and fishing supplies. He is on release after posting a $50,000 bond but was terminated from his position.

In March, Elumba was arrested in Ansonia, New York, and charged with patronizing a prostitute.

Stamford’s internal auditor Teresa Viscariello has begun a methodical review of city purchasing and procurement. In announcing the review, Mayor David Martin stated, “We have zero tolerance for any abuse of taxpayer money. This audit is necessary to ensure that this is, in fact, an isolated instance of criminal behavior.”

Stamford Director of Administration Michael Handler said, “The city’s review will ensure that this type of theft cannot happen again. Additionally, we will review our hiring practices, our management and oversight of employees, as well as our internal controls. The financial integrity of the city is of paramount importance, and we will do everything possible to strengthen safeguards.

“The city stands ready to provide additional training and to take all appropriate disciplinary actions, where appropriate,” Handler added.