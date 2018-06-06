CBIA, CONNSTEP join to bolster manufacturing in Connecticut

The Connecticut Business & Industry Association (CBIA) has entered into a formal partnership with business consulting firm CONNSTEP, effective July 1. The affiliation will allow the organizations to work collaboratively with manufacturers, broaden efforts to meet their needs and bolster the advancement of the manufacturing industry in Connecticut.

“The combining of two strong organizations that assist manufacturing in different ways will allow us to better support this industry sector, particularly at a time when we’re seeing a resurgence of manufacturing activity here in Connecticut,” said CBIA President and CEO Joe Brennan.

“By joining forces,” he continued, “we will provide the manufacturing community with the full range of products and services that CBIA and CONNSTEP offer and do so in a much more efficient and cost-effective way.”

“We work to strengthen manufacturing in the state, helping businesses achieve improved outcomes with strategies to best respond to fluctuating market conditions and customer demands,” said CONNSTEP President and CEO Bonnie Del Conte. “We see this as a blending of people and an alignment of purpose to create meaningful synergies that better serve the needs of Connecticut manufacturers.”

There are over 4,000 manufacturers in Connecticut employing over 160,000 people; the sector has added over 4,000 jobs during the last 18 months, according to CBIA.

As an affiliate of CBIA, CONNSTEP will retain its brand and relocate its corporate office and staff from Rocky Hill to CBIA’s headquarters in downtown Hartford. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.