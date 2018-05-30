Controversial plan to allow Life Time building in Stamford approved

The controversial plan to turn the former Frontier Communications building at 3 High Ridge Park in Stamford into a Life Time fitness center will apparently move forward, after the city’s zoning board approved a text amendment allowing for such adaptive reuse.

Although subject to appeal from residents who objected to the additional traffic and noise that would result, the zoning board’s unanimous vote would appear to pave the way for demolition of the property, which Life Time and developer George Comfort & Sons plan to turn into a facility measuring less than 100,000 square feet.

The amendment will allow similar facilities to be constructed at Stamford’s five other office parks. The zoning board indicated that it could also hire an independent consultant to conduct or review traffic and noise-level studies.

“We were pleased with the outcome and, along with Life Time, are committed to being good neighbors,” a spokesman for George Comfort & Sons said.

The building has been vacant since Frontier moved to 401 Merritt 7 in Norwalk in 2015.