Honors conferred by MHA

Diane Russo, CEO of the CoveCare Center in Carmel, was honored by the Brewster-based Mental Health Association in Putnam (MHA) during a breakfast event at the Putnam County Golf Course in Mahopac. She was presented with the Rabi Solomon B. Acrish, Ph.D. Humanitarian Award for her 20 years of professional service to improve the lives of those facing mental health and substance use-issues.

Megan Castellano, executive director of MHA, said, “I admire her steadfast dedication to the community and her commitment to improving the lives of the most vulnerable among us while demonstrating leadership, compassion and kindness to everyone she meets.”

Armanda Famiglietti of the organization Locally Sourced was honored for her efforts to inform and support those in the community with mental health needs. The staff of HH Wells Middle School in Brewster, represented by Jeanmarie Mullen, was honored for its fundraising efforts to help MHA.