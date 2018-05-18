Westchester Jewish Community Services names new CEO

Following the retirement of the organization’s longtime leader, Alan Trager, Westchester County Jewish Community Services announced that Seth Diamond will become the nonprofit’s new CEO.

“The board was very impressed by Seth’s credentials and his proven track record of shaping and implementing strategic plans,” said Neil Sandler, president of the organization’s Board of Directors. “In numerous positions, he has worked with multiple stakeholders to ensure programs provide assistance in the most accessible, efficient, and impactful manner possible. We are confident that Seth will lead WJCS to its next level of success.”

Diamond, who will officially take up his new position on June 25, most recently served as chief operating officer of Metroplus, a health insurance company serving a half-million New Yorkers. Prior to that, he was executive director of the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery for New York City, commissioner for the Department of Homeless Services in New York City and executive deputy commissioner of New York City’s Human Resources Administration.

“I am proud to have the opportunity to lead WJCS, an organization that has had such an important and positive impact on generations of families throughout Westchester,” Diamond said. “I’m deeply committed to WJCS’s mission of providing outstanding and compassionate care to the residents of Westchester County.”

Diamond will succeed Trager, who worked for the organization for 42 years and served as CEO for 20 years.

“I am pleased to pass the baton to Seth Diamond,” Trager said. “I’ve no doubt that with his background, expertise and values, Seth will build on WJCS’s key strengths that we’ve developed over many decades and continue to expand the organization’s impact in benefitting Westchester residents.”

WJCS is a White Plains-based human services agency that provides mental health, trauma, disabilities, youth and geriatric services.