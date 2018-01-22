WJCS announces retirement of longtime CEO Alan Trager

Longtime CEO of Westchester Jewish Community Services, Alan Trager, will retire from his position this June. Trager served as CEO for 20 years and had a 42-year career at WJCS.

“This has been a truly humbling experience and a privilege to have been part of the WJCS story,” Trager said. “I’m closing this chapter with great comfort in knowing that WJCS will continue long into the future to provide opportunity, hope and the highest quality care to Westchester neighbors in need.”

During Trager’s time as CEO, WJCS grew from a $17 million to a $42 million agency with more than 80 programs. The agency serves 20,000 people annually and employs a staff of more than 750.

“Alan has guided the agency in becoming a premier social service agency, forging a culture of caring and respect, and positioning WJCS as an industry leader in the future,” said Neil Sandler, president of the board of WJCS. “And he has done this all with intelligence, integrity, uncommon dedication and a healthy dash of Trager humor.”

Among his accomplishments at WJCS, Trager conceived and created the agency’s first trauma center for victims of child sexual abuse. That program was recently renamed the Trager Lemp Center in honor of its founder.

“As Westchester’s largest provider of community-based mental health services, Alan’s steady and expert hand and visionary strategic leadership has ensured the viability and stability of its mental health clinical services,” said Michael Orth, commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Community Mental Health.

WJCS is a White Plains-based human services agency that provides mental health, trauma, disabilities, youth and geriatric services.