Salsa Fresca rolls out new food truck

Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill, a popular chain of restaurants in New York and Connecticut, plans to bring its fast-casual concept to the road.

The eatery announced that it will launch a new food truck program. The truck will be brought onsite at special events in New York and Connecticut and will also be available for private events.

“Our fresh, never-frozen ingredients have always been a big factor in our success and popularity,” said Marc Miles, co-founder of Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill. “We’ve seen tremendous excitement around every new location, and the popular food truck trend gives us another opportunity to serve built-up demand in many other locations and at special events throughout Connecticut and New York.”

The food truck will carry a selection of Salsa Fresca’s offerings, including tacos, burrito bowls and nachos.

The news follows the chain’s announcement of plans to franchise its brand, with a goal of creating 100 new stores in the next five years.

Salsa Fresca currently operates eight locations in Fairfield, New Haven, Westchester and Putnam counties. For more information, visit the restaurant’s website.

