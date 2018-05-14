Mamaroneck Diner closed following apparent Norovirus outbreak

Mamaroneck Diner and Pizza, a restaurant at 405 E. Boston Post Road, closed for the weekend due to an apparent outbreak of the Norovirus.

“It has recently been brought to our attention that a few people have gotten ill from a common virus in and or around our diner,” restaurant management said in a letter posted on their Facebook page. “As we cannot be sure that it has started from inside the diner, we are taking every precaution and care necessary to ensure the health and safety of our diner, employees and patrons.”

According to the Westchester County Department of Health’s website, Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes severe stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea and is the most common cause of foodborne-disease outbreaks in the US. The Diner closed its doors on Friday in an effort “to be 100 percent certain that our place of business is clean, our employees have 3 days rest, and we are fully prepared to provide the same exceptional service our community has depended on for the past 40 years.”

The diner also said it had contracted professionals who “specialize in this issue” to inspect the store. “Right now, we have come back negative on every test however, we will continue to use all precautions and be proactive,” the restaurant said.

In response to a Facebook post, many commenters praised the eatery for making the decision to close its doors, while other detailed illnesses they believe they had contracted from the restaurant. Some said they had been sick with nausea, vomiting and dizziness for days following their meals at the Mamaroneck diner.

Staff from the Westchester County Department of Health, including nurses and an environmental crew, were onsite at the diner over the weekend and on Monday morning, according to Renee Recchia, acting deputy commissioner of administration.

The restaurant had aimed to open its doors on Monday, but officials from the Westchester County Department of Health said they are still in the process of clearing staff to return to work. Employees must be symptom-free for 72 hours before they are able to return.

“They’re at the point now where they’ve done their cleanup and they’re in a good position, but it’s a matter of how many staff they have the need to get back in operation,” said Peter DeLucia, assistant commissioner of the Department of Health.

Health department officials said the restaurant will likely open on Tuesday.