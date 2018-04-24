Home Fairfield The Kennedy Center acquires Hamden group home

The Kennedy Center acquires Hamden group home

Phil Hall
The Kennedy Center, a Trumbull-based rehabilitation organization, has acquired a group home in Hamden from the State of Connecticut, Center officials announced. The group home is one of 10 conversion homes that the Department of Developmental Services (DDS) is transitioning to private nonprofit providers as part of a cost-savings initiative.

Kennedy Center CEO Richard Sebastian, Jr.

The specifics of the acquisition were not made public. The Hamden facility, which has a 14-member staff and six residents, is the 17th group home to be operated by the Kennedy Center, which has facilities in Fairfield and New Haven Counties.

“The Kennedy Center, as a leading rehabilitation organization and private provider in Connecticut, is fully committed to the conversion of DDS group homes,” Richard E. Sebastian Jr., president and CEO of The Kennedy Center, said. “We have the ability, as well as capability, to manage former DDS group homes. In fact, The Kennedy Center was the first agency in Connecticut to open two group homes.”

