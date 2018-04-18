Baby product company Mayborn Group relocating from Mass. to Stamford

Mayborn Group, a global manufacturer of baby products, has relocated its U.S. headquarters from Norwood, Massachusetts to Stamford, in what Gov. Dannel Malloy called “the latest example of an international company seeing tremendous opportunity in our state.”

The company is leasing approximately 5,000 square feet of space at 1010 Washington Blvd. The Department of Economic and Community Development is supporting the project with a $300,000 loan and $100,000 matching grant through its Small Business Express program. The company employs 16 and is expected to add another seven positions by 2019.

“As part of a wider strategic review of Mayborn’s growth agenda, we are excited with the move of our North American headquarters to Stamford,” said Mayborn USA President Chris Parsons. “This locates Mayborn at the heart of some of the world’s leading consumer packaged goods companies, providing a wider recruiting pool to supplement our current talent base.”

Stamford also is “rapidly becoming a hub for digital media,” Parsons said, “and this connectivity will further accelerate our shift to a digital-led business that represents huge upside to the entire Mayborn group.”

Mayborn Group is the owner of the baby essentials brand Tommee Tippee, which offers a range of baby feeding, soothing and hygiene products. Mayborn says that Tommee Tippee is the leading infant-feeding brand in the U.K. and Australia, and is the fastest-growing bottle brand in the U.S.