Always Best Care Senior Services names Norwalk/Stamford franchisee

Westport native Alan Lipset is the new owner of the Norwalk/Stamford franchise of Always Best Care Senior Services, corporate officials announced on Tuesday.

One of five Always Best Care Senior Services locations across Connecticut, the Norwalk/Stamford site provides services to the Norwalk, Stamford, Greenwich, Darien and New Canaan area. The company delivers services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Lipset earned an MBA in finance from New York University and has over two decades of experience managing small businesses. Lipset said he developed an interest in the caregiving field after losing his mother to cancer.

“Always Best Care has had the honor of serving the families of Fairfield County since 2013, and it’s because of our longstanding relationship with these communities that we wanted to ensure we were placing its families and their loved ones in the best, most capable hands. We know we’ve found that person in Alan, which is why we’re proud to welcome him to Always Best Care,” said Jake Brown, president and CEO of Always Best Care. “As a native of Fairfield County, Alan’s knowledge of the local communities, coupled with his past experience in leading small businesses will allow him to provide exceptional care to Norwalk and surrounding areas.”

Always Best Care is one of the nation’s leading providers of non-medical in-home care, assisted living placement services and skilled home health care, and is the only senior services franchise system that combines the three to create three potential revenue streams for its franchisees.