Sapience Therapeutics announces collaboration with University of Bath

Leaders in the war on cancer, Scarsdale-biotech firm Sapience Therapeutics, Inc. and the University of Bath [UK], have announced a research collaboration agreement to discover new therapeutic agents.

The Scarsdale-based biotechnology company‘s founder and CEO Barry Kappel said, “We are pleased to be collaborating with Dr. Jody Mason and the University of Bath to discover promising new oncology drugs.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Sapience will have exclusive rights to the development

and commercialization of any novel compounds that arise from the research. For molecules developed under the agreement, University of Bath will receive milestone payments and a royalty on future sales.

The agreement also provides Sapience with the right to build, own, operate and partner the discovery platform. Kappel said that this collaboration gives Sapience the opportunity to supplement its lead program in the development pipeline, ST101, with “a broad pipeline of new peptide therapeutics targeting oncogenic and immune-modulatory protein-protein interactions.”

“We are also excited about the addition of ST201 to our pipeline, which is a promising anticancer agent discovered by Dr. Mason that has the potential to treat many solid tumor indications,” Kappel added.

“Sapience and myself share the view that oncogenic protein-protein interactions are best targeted via peptide-based therapeutics,” said Mason, a member of the Department of Biology & Biochemistry at the public university in Bath, England. “I am incredibly excited by this collaboration and look forward to our discovery of molecules targeting cancers that

are currently very difficult to treat.”

For more information, visit sapiencetherapeutics.com.