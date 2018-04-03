Passur Aerospace creates business intelligence group, posts 1Q loss

Passur Aerospace Inc., a business intelligence, predictive analytics, and big data company, has created a business intelligence group, which will be headed by Vice President of Business Intelligence and Analytics Ilhan Ince.

Ince joined Stamford-based Passur from American Airlines in December 2017. He had served as the managing director of the airline’s operations planning and performance team.

Under Ince’s leadership, company officials said Passur will deliver “actionable intelligence and analytics” to airlines and airports from a variety of sources.

The firm also announced first-quarter revenues of $3.5 million, compared with $3.6 million for the same period last year. The company said the decline was due primarily to lost revenue from expired contracts.

According to the company, the decline was partially offset by net incremental revenue related to new contracts closed during fiscal year 2017, as well as new revenue related to contracts closed during the first quarter of 2018.