Retired Superior Court judge rejoins Greenwich law firm as partner

Retired Superior Court Judge Thomas D. Colin has rejoined law firm Schoonmaker, George & Blomberg PC as a partner, resulting in the Greenwich firm’s being renamed Schoonmaker, George, Colin & Blomberg PC.

Colin co-founded the family and matrimonial law firm in 1996, working there until 2013, at which point he was nominated by Gov. Dannel Malloy to the position of Superior Court Judge. Colin served as judge until he retired from that position March 30 of this year.

During his time on the bench, Colin handled family and criminal matters including the domestic violence criminal court docket. In his role on the Judicial Education Committee, he was involved in preparing curriculum for and presented courses at the Connecticut Judge’s Institute.

For most of his tenure, Judge Colin served as the presiding judge for the family docket in the Stamford Judicial District.

Prior to his appointment to the bench, Colin represented clients in complex child custody and contested divorce matters. He was the elected president of the Connecticut Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, and the Chair of the Family Law Sections of both the Connecticut Bar Association and the Fairfield County Bar Association.

At Schoonmaker, Colin will be responsible for representation in all aspects of litigation and will lead the firm’s Alternative Dispute Resolution practice group, which provides services to the legal community as a private arbitrator, mediator, and discovery special master.