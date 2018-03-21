Charter Communications Inc. has hired telecom industry veteran Danny Bowman for the newly created position of chief mobile officer.

In the role, Bowman will lead the Stamford-based company’s new mobile business, which is scheduled to launch later this year under the Spectrum Mobile brand. He will report to Rich DiGeronimo, Charter’s executive vice president of product and strategy.

Bowman has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the mobile communications industry, previously serving as chief revenue officer at LeEco North America. Before that, he was chief sales and operations officer at Samsung Telecommunications.

Bowman also spent 17 years at Sprint and Nextel, where he served as president and vice president across several business units.