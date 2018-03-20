Access Health CT names interim leadership team

Access Health CT has announced that an interim leadership team will take the helm of the state’s health insurance exchange on April 6, when Jim Wadleigh will step down after serving three years as CEO.

The new team will be composed of Chief Operating Officer Shan Jeffreys, Director of Finance James Michel and Director of Human Resources Melinda Brayton. Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, who serves as chair of Access Health’s board, said the organization’s “first priority is the health of Connecticut residents – that is unchanged.”

“Access Health CT’s leadership team will also continue to ensure its great employees have the tools and training necessary to continue the delivery of excellent customer service to its customers,” said Michel.

AHCT’s board will continue conducting a search to fill the role of a permanent CEO.