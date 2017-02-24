NYMC students and faculty active off campus

New York Medical College said that students and a faculty member have been involved in projects off the college’s Valhalla campus.

Stuart A. Newman, professor of cell biology and anatomy, traveled to the West Coast where he made a presentation during a workshop about “The Science of Genome Editing: Possibilities, Realistic Prospects and Principles of Approach.” It was at the University of California, Berkeley last month. The workshop was organized by Jennifer A. Doudna, a professor of chemistry and molecular and cell biology at UC Berkeley who is the co-inventor of the CRISPR technique. CRISPR is a technique for editing human genes. It has been used to cut and paste the genes of a key type of immune cell in experiments to protect the body from diseases ranging from diabetes to HIV and cancer.

Surbhi Arora and MegAnn McGinnis, students in the college’s School of Health Sciences and Practice, went to Washington, D.C. for an Association of University Centers on Disabilities conference. The students shared their research and attended meetings on Capitol Hill with representatives from U.S. Senate and House offices.

Medical students Julia Gleichman, Lydia Bunker, Mashfiq Hasan, Justine Anderson, Crystal Dupont and Uzoamaka Aguboku shared their own personal stories and backgrounds while mentoring youth in the Exploring Career Pathways program run by the White Plains Youth Bureau at White Plains High School. The NYMC students gave the participants guidance about pre-med courses, applying to medical school, financing a medical education and life as a medical student.

