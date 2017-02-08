Westfair Communications to honor family-owned businesses

Family-owned businesses form the foundation of the U.S. economy. They typically create up to 64 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product and 36 percent of all employment and ring up 40 to 46 percent of all sales annually, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the nonprofit Conway Center for Family Business. Those impressive numbers create the background for a Feb. 28 event in White Plains.

For the fourth year, Westfair Communications Inc., publisher of the Westchester County Business Journal, Fairfield County Business Journal and WAG magazine, is recognizing outstanding family-owned businesses in both Westchester and Fairfield counties. The event, at 5:30 p.m. at 1133 Westchester Ave., will include networking, buffet and beverages, entertainment and an awards ceremony honoring 26 businesses.

Keynote speaker is Doug Wade, fifth-generation owner of Wade’s Dairy in Bridgeport. He’ll review the history of the family-owned business and tell how they’ve kept it thriving over the years.

Westfair Communications Publisher Dee DelBello said, “We are fortunate in Westchester and Fairfield counties to have the most diverse, successful and community-minded family businesses. I personally want to congratulate all of our 2017 winners and indeed, all family-owned businesses.”

She said the activities of family-owned businesses will continue to be a significant part of Westfair’s news coverage in its print editions, electronic newsletters and on its website westfaironline.com. “Family-owned businesses are the backbone of our country and its economy, and that’s just as true for Westchester and Fairfield counties.”

A portion of the evening’s proceeds will benefit The Catherine Violet Hubbard Foundation. Catherine was a student at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. On Dec. 4, 2012, a gunman entered the school and killed the 6-year-old girl, 19 other children and six adults. The foundation, which honors her memory and love of animals, is creating an animal sanctuary on 34 acres in Newtown and sponsoring a scholarship at Cornell’s veterinary school.

Westchester businesses being honored are:

Admiral Real Estate Services of Bronxville, which specializes in commercial real estate.

American Tartaric Group, which supplies chemicals and production equipment to drug, beverage and other manufacturers.

Atlantic Westchester Inc., a commercial HVAC company in Bedford.

Empire City Casino, the Yonkers center for gaming, dining, live entertainment, harness and simulcast racing events.

Empress Ambulance Service, which provides emergency medical response in Yonkers and other communities.

Faust Harrison Pianos, with locations in White Plains, Fairfield, Manhattan and Huntington.

Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill, preparing Jamaican and Caribbean foods at its Bronx headquarters for national distribution.

Gregory Sahagian & Son Awning Co., a custom-fabric awning company in Hartsdale.

JP McHale Pest Management, a regional service company headquartered in Buchanan..

LGI Forensic Engineering, a North White Plains firm providing scientific and engineering analysis for investigations.

Mike Risko Music, a music store and school in Ossining.

The Briarcliff Manor, the restaurant and catering hall in Briarcliff Manor.

Walter’s Hot Dogs of Mamaroneck, a fixture in Westchester since 1919.

Fairfield businesses being honored are:

Accurate Lock and Hardware, an architectural hardware products business in Stamford.

Bow Tie Cinemas, the movie exhibitor with some 400 screens in more than 50 locations in six states.

Darien Sport Shop, retailer of fashions and sporting equipment.

Devine Bros. Inc., a supplier of heating oil, bioheat and other home services and supplies in Norwalk.

The Dowling Group, a Greenwich tax, investment and legal services firm.

Garden Catering, headquartered in Old Greenwich.

Hampford Research Inc., a specialty chemical manufacturer in Stratford.

Nejame & Sons, a pool design and installation company in Danbury.

Prestige Industrial Finishing Co., a Shelton provider of painting and coatings for military, aerospace and industrial and commercial uses.

Santa Energy Corp., a heating, air conditioning and electric generator company in Bridgeport.

The Plastic Factory, a plastics fabricator and distributor in Bridgeport.

The Royal Closet Co., which produces custom closets in Norwalk.

William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage and Insurance, the real estate brokerage headquartered in Shelton with numerous offices throughout the region.

Event sponsors in the silver category are Kelby Edwards and Sterling Bank. Bronze category sponsors are APS Payroll, Ben’s Deli, Blue Buffalo, Citrin Cooperman, Country Bank, Heineken, Royal Regency Hotel, UConn School of Business, Val’s Putnam Wines and Liquors and Western Connecticut State University. Supporters include The Bristal Assisted Living, Buzz Creators, Eklectico Café, Gilda Bonanno LLC and Upper Cervical Chiropractic of New York.

